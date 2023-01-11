Four Georgia Residents Win Big In Mega Millions Lottery Drawing

Four lucky Georgia residents won big in Tuesday night's Mega Million Jackpot Drawing. According to WSB-TV, winners purchased their tickets from locations all across the state. Winning tickets worth $10,000 were purchased at a gas station in Norcross, a gas station in Alpharetta, a grocery store in Cordele, and "a convenience store in Murrayville."

Information regarding the names of the four individuals who purchased the winning tickets was not released. When prizes are claimed, the winners will be able to choose to remain anonymous. WSB-TV detailed the winning numbers of Tuesday night's drawing to be "7, 13, 14, 15 and 18, plus the gold Mega Ball 9."

Since no one who purchased a Mega Millions Jackpot ticket was able to guess all six numbers correctly, the jackpot has increased to $1.35 billion. The next drawing is set to take place on Friday. If the winning ticket is chosen on Friday, the winner will receive $707.9 million if they choose to receive their winnings in cash. WSB-TV noted that Friday's drawing will be the "second-largest Mega Millions Jackpot in history." According to Mega Millions, a South Carolina resident won $1.537 billion on October 23, 2018, making it the largest Mega Millions Jackpot ever.