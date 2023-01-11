Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Seattle

There's no shortage of delicious Chinese restaurants in the United States, especially in Seattle. That's why we have Yelp to assist those looking for their next favorite spot in the Emerald City to grab fried rice, dumplings, and other popular Chinese dishes.

After searching the "Chinese" tag and narrowing results by the highest rating in the area, Seattle's top Chinese restaurant is Setolicious!

Located on 15th Avenue Northwest, this restaurant has a 5-star rating with just 12 reviews. Yelpers love Setolicious for its custom, handmade wontons. Unlike other restaurants, however, they actually prep their dumplings to be cooked and served at your home!

Nancy E. gushed about her experience with this business:

"Setolicious gives my grandma a run for her money! These wontons are filled with a silky combination of pork and chives, and I could tell that the wonton wrappers are fresh. Each pack comes with 12 frozen wontons, packet of chicken broth, homemade sauce, white pepper, cooking instructions, and a fortune cookie. If you get 2 or more packs, they will even deliver it for free to Seattle or the Eastside. I serve ours with noodles and plenty of bok choy, so one pack was enough for a quick two-person weeknight dinner. To kick it up a notch, add some spicy chili crisp - yum!"