Jeff Beck, Guitarist & Rock Icon, Dead At 78

Jeff Beck, guitarist hailed one of the most iconic rock icons of the 1960s, has died. He was 78.

Beck’s representative confirmed in a statement that the legendary musician died after “suddenly” contracting an illness. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday (January 10), according to the statement.

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” his rep said in the statement, shared on Wednesday (January 11). “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Beck, who was born in England in 1944, was known for his “urgent, in-your-face guitar.” It was “so expressive that he didn’t need a singer,” according to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Beck, a double Hall of Fame inductee (inducted in 2009 by Jimmy Page), built his first guitar when he was 15 years old. He “learned the instrument inside and out before mastering everything from heavy metal to jazz,” the Hall of Fame remembers of the visionary artist.

The GRAMMY award-winning musician was known for his work with the Yardbirds, which he joined in the mid 1960s to replace the band’s former guitarist, Eric Clapton. He went on to establish the Jeff Beck Group, which featured soloist and now-superstar Rod Stewart, Variety noted in a report. Beck incorporated R&B elements into his music in the 1970s

This is a developing story.