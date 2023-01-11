Liam Gallagher Says He'd 'Be In Prison' If Social Media Existed In The '90s

Liam Gallagher believes he and his bandmates would "be in prison" if social media existed during Oasis' heyday in the '90s. The singer-songwriter made his confession when a fan on Twitter asked “How different do you think the 90s would have been with social media?”

“It’d have been sh*** we’d all be in prison,” he responded bluntly.

But now that he's older, the former Oasis singer has nothing but love for his accessibility to fans. When another fan asked "What's the best thing about interacting with us?" he replied "I love it I feel the love"

See Gallagher's tweets below.

Warning: Explicit language