Liam Gallagher Says He'd 'Be In Prison' If Social Media Existed In The '90s
By Katrina Nattress
January 11, 2023
Liam Gallagher believes he and his bandmates would "be in prison" if social media existed during Oasis' heyday in the '90s. The singer-songwriter made his confession when a fan on Twitter asked “How different do you think the 90s would have been with social media?”
“It’d have been sh*** we’d all be in prison,” he responded bluntly.
But now that he's older, the former Oasis singer has nothing but love for his accessibility to fans. When another fan asked "What's the best thing about interacting with us?" he replied "I love it I feel the love"
See Gallagher's tweets below.
Warning: Explicit language
Itd have been shite we’d all be in prison— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 6, 2023
What's the best thing about interacting with us?— liv (ofmd brainrot 🏴☠️) (@tuttosadilou) January 6, 2023
Robbie Williams recently accused Oasis of being "gigantic bullies" during the height of their success.
“Ultimately, I’m a huge fan of Oasis and [always] was. I was there and I was part of it, and it was f**king unbelievable: incredible hedonism, reckless abandon and rock’n’roll, and ‘let’s turn it to 11, 12 and let’s see where this goes’. It’s part of that competitive nature of me, too,” the English singer-songwriter said at the time. “Also they were gigantic bullies too, to the whole industry, everybody in it – and I didn’t like that. A lot of that still remains inside me. They’re probably different people now but there’s a lot of me that’s like, ‘They’re f**king bullies, them. I don’t like bullies.’”
Liam Gallagher responded to Williams' claims after a fan asked him his thoughts on the comments via Twitter. “I agree with him on the vital ting not on the bully thing,” he wrote. “I’ve never bullied anyone in my life I’m a massive piss taker for sure and probably gone a little too far sometimes, but if I’ve ever hurt anyone’s feelings I apologise.”