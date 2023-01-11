Liam Gallagher Says He'd 'Be In Prison' If Social Media Existed In The '90s

By Katrina Nattress

January 11, 2023

Glastonbury Festival 2019 - Day Four
Photo: Getty Images Europe

Liam Gallagher believes he and his bandmates would "be in prison" if social media existed during Oasis' heyday in the '90s. The singer-songwriter made his confession when a fan on Twitter asked “How different do you think the 90s would have been with social media?”

“It’d have been sh*** we’d all be in prison,” he responded bluntly.

But now that he's older, the former Oasis singer has nothing but love for his accessibility to fans. When another fan asked "What's the best thing about interacting with us?" he replied "I love it I feel the love"

See Gallagher's tweets below.

Warning: Explicit language

Robbie Williams recently accused Oasis of being "gigantic bullies" during the height of their success.

“Ultimately, I’m a huge fan of Oasis and [always] was. I was there and I was part of it, and it was f**king unbelievable: incredible hedonism, reckless abandon and rock’n’roll, and ‘let’s turn it to 11, 12 and let’s see where this goes’. It’s part of that competitive nature of me, too,” the English singer-songwriter said at the time. “Also they were gigantic bullies too, to the whole industry, everybody in it – and I didn’t like that. A lot of that still remains inside me. They’re probably different people now but there’s a lot of me that’s like, ‘They’re f**king bullies, them. I don’t like bullies.’”

Liam Gallagher responded to Williams' claims after a fan asked him his thoughts on the comments via Twitter. “I agree with him on the vital ting not on the bully thing,” he wrote. “I’ve never bullied anyone in my life I’m a massive piss taker for sure and probably gone a little too far sometimes, but if I’ve ever hurt anyone’s feelings I apologise.”

OasisLiam Gallagher
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.