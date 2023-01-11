Uranium From Pakistan Found At Airport, Sparking Fears Of Dirty Bomb

By Jason Hall

January 11, 2023

Aerial view west of Heathrow Airport
Photo: Getty Images

Several pounds of uranium believed to potentially be used as a "dirty bomb" was reportedly seized at Heathrow Airport in London last month, launching a counter-terrorism investigation, according to Daily Mail.

The nuclear material was reported to have originated from Pakistan and arrived at the airport on a flight from Oman on December 29.

The shipment package was reportedly addressed to a firm in the United Kingdom with ties to Iran.

The uranium was reportedly "not weapons-grade" and couldn't be used to manufacture a thermo-nuclear weapon, but security services are continuing to investigate whether the package may have been sent in order to improvise a nuclear device, or "dirty bomb," according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

"The package contained kilos of uranium - but it was not weapons-grade," a source told Daily Mail.

A dirty bomb, which has long been a major focus for counter-terrorism groups, pairs conventional explosives with nuclear material and releases a deadly, radioactive plume.

The package was reported to have arrived in London on an Omar Air passenger jet that departed from Muscat International Airport.

A source with knowledge of the situation said there was "concern over what the Iranians living here wanted with non-disclosed nuclear material" in relation to the shipment.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

