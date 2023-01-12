50 Cent Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Joke

50 Cent is formally apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion following the verdict in the highly publicized Tory Lanez trial. Lanez is accused of shooting Megan in the foot during an incident in July of 2020, an allegation she made public shortly after. The story has been in the news for over two years now leading up to the recent verdict and that's allowed many to voice their opinions publicly, including 50 Cent.

The 'In da Club' rapper went on Big Boy to discuss a number of topics surrounding recent hip-hop news, including Megan and Tory where he made an apology to Megan for a past comment. While 50 doesn't mention specifically what he's apologizing for he calls attention to an interview Megan did with Gayle King and comments he made in response accusing her of lying.