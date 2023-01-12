Embattled Rep. George Santos Says He'll Only Leave Office If He's Voted Out

By Bill Galluccio

January 12, 2023

Embattled Newly Elected Rep. George Santos (R-NY) Is Sought After By Reporters On Capitol Hill
Photo: Getty Images

New York Rep. George Santos has resisted numerous calls to step down after it was revealed that he falsified most of his resume and background while running for office. Santos falsely claimed that he earned degrees from New York University and Baruch College and lied about working for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. He also claimed he was Jewish and that his grandparents escaped the Nazis during World War II.

Santos recently told NBC News"if 142 people ask for me to resign, I will resign." However, he later clarified those comments during an interview on Steve Bannon's War Room with Rep. Matt Gaetz, saying he will remain in Congress "until those same 142,000 people tell me they don't want me."

"I was elected by 142,000 people. Until those same 142,000 people tell me they don't want me, we'll find out in two years," Santos said.

While several Republicans have joined Democrats in calling for Santos to resign, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said he will not expel the first-term lawmaker.

"Well, what I find is the voters have elected George Santos," McCarthy told reporters. "If there is a concern, it will go through ethics. If there is something that is found, he will be dealt with in that manner, but they have a voice in this process."

