Ledisi Explores A Relationship In Trouble On 'I Need To Know'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 12, 2023
Grammy award-winning artist Ledisi has shared her first song of 2023. On Thursday, January 12th, she released her emotional new song "I Need To Know" which sees Ledisi showing off her powerhouse vocals amid a drowsy R&B beat and lush harmonies. According to a press release, the song tells "the story of a relationship in question and the need for resolution."
On the track produced and co-written with long-time collaborator Rex Rideout ("Anything For You")and mixed by Erik Madrid (Jazmine Sullivan's Heaux Tales), Ledisi doesn't mince words and sings straight-forward, hard-hitting lyrics like, "I just need to know how we've gotten to the point where we can't talk about things/ We always used to find a way to figure out things/ Whatchu wanna do/ 'Cause I can't keep going through this/ And I'm about to lose it."
The emotional ballad serves as the first single from her forthcoming album, which is slated to arrive in late spring. It will be the follow-up to Ledisi's last album Ledisi Sings Nina, which dropped in July 2021. The last three albums in her discography, which also includes Ledisi Live at the Troubadour and 2020's The Wild Card, were released under her own record label Listen Back Entertainment/BMG.
Adding CEO of the label to her impressive list of skills— she also produces music, has written two books, and has starred in film and television shows like Selma (2014), American Soul (2020), and Pose (2020)— Ledisi is expected to launch several exciting projects in the future. “I am finally realizing my limitless potential as a creative and also now as a businesswoman," she said in a press release.
You can catch Ledisi live on tour this year with KEM and Musiq Soulchild on the Soul II Soul Tour. You can find more information at Ledisi.com.