Ledisi Explores A Relationship In Trouble On 'I Need To Know'

The emotional ballad serves as the first single from her forthcoming album, which is slated to arrive in late spring. It will be the follow-up to Ledisi's last album Ledisi Sings Nina, which dropped in July 2021. The last three albums in her discography, which also includes Ledisi Live at the Troubadour and 2020's The Wild Card, were released under her own record label Listen Back Entertainment/BMG.

Adding CEO of the label to her impressive list of skills— she also produces music, has written two books, and has starred in film and television shows like Selma (2014), American Soul (2020), and Pose (2020)— Ledisi is expected to launch several exciting projects in the future. “I am finally realizing my limitless potential as a creative and also now as a businesswoman," she said in a press release.

You can catch Ledisi live on tour this year with KEM and Musiq Soulchild on the Soul II Soul Tour. You can find more information at Ledisi.com.