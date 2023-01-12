Ledisi Explores A Relationship In Trouble On 'I Need To Know'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

January 12, 2023

Grammy award-winning artist Ledisi has shared her first song of 2023. On Thursday, January 12th, she released her emotional new song "I Need To Know" which sees Ledisi showing off her powerhouse vocals amid a drowsy R&B beat and lush harmonies. According to a press release, the song tells "the story of a relationship in question and the need for resolution."

On the track produced and co-written with long-time collaborator Rex Rideout ("Anything For You")and mixed by Erik Madrid (Jazmine Sullivan's Heaux Tales), Ledisi doesn't mince words and sings straight-forward, hard-hitting lyrics like, "I just need to know how we've gotten to the point where we can't talk about things/ We always used to find a way to figure out things/ Whatchu wanna do/ 'Cause I can't keep going through this/ And I'm about to lose it."

The emotional ballad serves as the first single from her forthcoming album, which is slated to arrive in late spring. It will be the follow-up to Ledisi's last album Ledisi Sings Nina, which dropped in July 2021. The last three albums in her discography, which also includes Ledisi Live at the Troubadour and 2020's The Wild Card, were released under her own record label Listen Back Entertainment/BMG.

Adding CEO of the label to her impressive list of skills— she also produces music, has written two books, and has starred in film and television shows like Selma (2014), American Soul (2020), and Pose (2020)— Ledisi is expected to launch several exciting projects in the future. “I am finally realizing my limitless potential as a creative and also now as a businesswoman," she said in a press release.

You can catch Ledisi live on tour this year with KEM and Musiq Soulchild on the Soul II Soul Tour. You can find more information at Ledisi.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.