North Carolina Woman 'Floored' After $100,000 Lottery Win

A woman in North Carolina was "floored" to discover she won a massive $100,000 prize after hitting it big with a scratch-off lottery ticket, kicking off the new year right.

Cynthia Brown recently stopped by the Dowdle Mountain Pit Stop in Franklin to pick up a $25 Extreme Cash ticket to try her luck with the lottery. As the 61-year-old Macon County woman scratched off her ticket, she was so surprised to see that she won the $100,000 prize that she couldn't stop shaking, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"It was the No. 13. I was floored," she said, adding of her shock, "I couldn't even write my name on the ticket I was shaking so much."

Because Brown lives in a small town where news tends to travel fast, pretty soon everyone heard about her win and she could share her joy with her neighbors.

"Trust me the whole town knew by the next morning," she said.

Brown claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Monday (January 9), taking home a total of $71,257 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. While it's unclear what plans she may have with her new winnings, it's sure to be something great.