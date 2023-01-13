Donald Faison Cold Calls Celtics Governor For Special Favor

“I am calling live from my podcast!” Faison exclaimed. “This is a random call, I was just going to call to see if you would pick up, and you did!”

After some redirecting from Braff, the Scrubs actor finally got around to asking Grousbeck if he could once again play in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, but this time as an “old man,” (his words not ours).

“I’ll tell you what, I think it would be great, it would be great for the show project we’re working on too,” said Grousbeck. “Let’s call (NBA CEO) Adam Silver right after this... I think we have a good shot at this.”

Braff was also offered a spot in the game on the condition he would be one of Faison’s opponents. He however declined and tried to steer the podcast back on track. So, will Faison lace up for one more game in February? I guess we'll just have to wait and see.

Check out “My Manhood” to hear the full conversation as well as a breakdown of the Scrubs’ episode of the same name. Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald is working its way through the seventh season of the medical comedy, find it on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

