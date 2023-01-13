Donald Faison Cold Calls Celtics Governor For Special Favor
By John Popham
January 13, 2023
Donald Faison once played basketball with the best of them, in a way.
The Scrubs star has played in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game five times but retired over 10 years ago because of his knees. However, on an episode of his podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald, the actor announced he was ready to take to the court once again.
“Dear NBA, all-star weekend is coming up,” said Faison. “If put in that game I will train like ‘Rocky.”
As his co-host Zach Braff points out, his newfound friendship with Boston Celtics Governor Wyc Grousbeck might make that wish a reality. So, Faison picks up the phone and dialed the number for the man who helped make the Celtics the top team on the East Coast.
“I am calling live from my podcast!” Faison exclaimed. “This is a random call, I was just going to call to see if you would pick up, and you did!”
After some redirecting from Braff, the Scrubs actor finally got around to asking Grousbeck if he could once again play in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, but this time as an “old man,” (his words not ours).
“I’ll tell you what, I think it would be great, it would be great for the show project we’re working on too,” said Grousbeck. “Let’s call (NBA CEO) Adam Silver right after this... I think we have a good shot at this.”
Braff was also offered a spot in the game on the condition he would be one of Faison’s opponents. He however declined and tried to steer the podcast back on track. So, will Faison lace up for one more game in February? I guess we'll just have to wait and see.
Check out “My Manhood” to hear the full conversation as well as a breakdown of the Scrubs’ episode of the same name. Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald is working its way through the seventh season of the medical comedy, find it on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.
If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.
Every Monday, iHeartRadio releases a chart showing the most popular podcasts of the week. Stay up to date on what’s trending by checking out the chart here. There’s even a chart just for radio podcasts featuring all your favorite iHeartRadio personalities like Bobby Bones, Elvis Duran, Steve Harvey, and dozens of others.