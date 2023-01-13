Friday The 13th Special: Nightmare At The Museum

Wright didn’t just release an audio file of his trip through the museum, he had the entire thing recorded and uploaded to his YouTube channel. Listeners who want a more immersive experience should check it out but be warned, some of the contents may be disturbing.

“This stuff is real,” said Wright. “The director and producer of the video we shot, his name is Wacko, when he got home, strange things started happening at his house. His wife has saged the house. We will do a follow-up episode to get an update on how that’s going and what exactly happened.”

“I am on guard all of the time because it feels like something is following you,” said Virginia, a museum tour guide of around five years. “I always tell people on my tours, if it feels bad, don’t do it. If it feels like you shouldn’t go into a room, or an artifact, you can stay out of the room if you want to. I always tell people to trust your instincts.”

Right as Virginia begins talking about the Dybbuk Box, an artifact the museum’s website claims as the most haunted object in the world, the audio suddenly cuts out and the podcast goes dead. Wright explains that the batteries in the recording equipment were suddenly drained despite having spent the day charging.