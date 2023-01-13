Friday's Mega Millions Jackpot Will Be Worth $1.35 Billion

By Jason Hall

January 13, 2023

Mega Millions Jackpot Nearly 1 Billion Dollars
Photo: Getty Images

Friday's (January 13) Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.35 billion after zero players matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball during the $1.1 million drawing last Tuesday (January 10) night.

The upcoming Mega Millions jackpot will be the second-highest in the game's history and offer the fourth-largest jackpot in the U.S. lottery history.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are reported to be 1 in 302.5 million, according to MegaMillions.com.

The Mega Millions jackpot reset after players in Florida and California won the $502 million jackpot on Friday, October 14, 2022.

The Mega Millions jackpot has exceeded the billion mark three previous times in its existence. In October 2018, a ticket was sold in South Carolina winning $1.537 billion ($878 million cash value), which is the world's largest jackpot for a single ticket and the largest cash value for a single ticket.

The Mega Millions and Powerball games offered a combined jackpot of more than $1.7 billion last year.

Mega Millions' jackpot reached $1.05 billion, with a cash option of $776.6 million on Friday, January 22, 2021, before a player in Michigan matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the second largest cash value ticket in lottery history.

Powerball's jackpot reached $731.1 million, with a cash option worth $546.8 million on Wednesday, January 20 2021, before a player in Maryland matched all six numbers. The jackpot was the third largest cash value for a single ticket in lottery history and the fourth largest in Powerball history.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions "gold ball" or Powerball in each respective game.

