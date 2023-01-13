'Hiking Queen' Dies After Falling 500 Feet Down Icy California Mountain

A woman known as the "hiking queen" died after falling over 500 feet down an icy mountain in California. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas was hiking up Mount Baldy, which overlooks Los Angeles, when she slipped on the ice and lost her balance, tumbling down the mountain.

A helicopter was dispatched and located Gonzalez-Landas using coordinates from her GPS device. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said that several other hikers were trying to help as a paramedic was hoisted down to assess her injuries.

The paramedic determined that she suffered severe injuries in the fall and requested immediate evacuation. A second paramedic was hoisted down along with additional medical supplies, but that process took longer than anticipated due to inclement weather. Unfortunately, Gonzalez-Landas succumbed to her injuries before she could be airlifted off the mountain.

"She's known in the community for her fearless hikes, and daily dose of inspiration. More importantly, she was an amazing mother of four, a sister, and a friend to everyone she met. She is the personification of strength, love, and beauty. She was a beacon of light to everyone who knew her and was always ready to lend a helping hand," Gonzalez-Landas' family wrote on GoFundMe.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said that Gonzalez-Landas was the second person in the past two weeks to die while hiking up Mount Baldy.

"We encourage hikers to please come prepared and hike responsibly. Wear appropriate clothing for the colder weather conditions and have the proper snow and ice gear with you," the department said in a news release.