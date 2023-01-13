Mickey Guyton teamed up with Lukas Graham on a sentimental, nostalgic new song — complete with sweet childhood photos of the two artists.

Graham and Guyton debuted “Home Movies” on Friday (January 13). It was written by Jaramye Daniels, David Labrel, Rory Andrew and Nicolle Galyon, and produced by Rory Andrew and Markus Artved. The heartfelt track features both singers reflecting on childhood memories that define their personalities through the rest of their lives:

“Play ’em our home movies/ If they wonder who I was/ Even if they don’t/ Then play ’em just because/ Let ’em see the highlights/ And don’t forget the lows/ Everybody’s got a story no one knows/ So just let ’em play until the credits roll”

Guyton said as the song released on Friday that it was “a dream” to collaborate with Graham: “This song has a special heart to it that I hope y’all can relate to as much as I do. I can’t wait to sing this one live with you too Lukas. 💜”

“Ever since the writing and recording of this song I’ve been looking forward to releasing it and I’m very grateful that [Mickey Guyton] said yes to sing it with me!” Graham said in his own Instagram post. “It’s becoming one of my favorite songs to sing live, plus the production of it is just to die for. I do hope you like it, because I absolutely love it 🎥”

Listen to “Home Movies” here: