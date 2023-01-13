'My Next Nightmare': Beachgoer Finds Strange Fish Washed Up On Texas Beach

One Texas beachgoer found an unusual and downright strange creature washed up along the coast in Galveston. My San Antonio reported that Suzanne Choate Arceneaux usually finds lots of creatures washed up on the beach, but this one was something she had never seen before.

Arceneaux said in a Facebook group called Bolivar Beachcombers, "I did find a strange fish. Can someone tell me what it is?"

One user, Jessica Galbreath, joked, "My next nightmare." Another user simply wrote, "Scary."

Mark Fisher, the Coastal Fisheries Science Director for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said that the fish was a snapper eel, though it appeared to be in pretty rough shape.

Check out the strange creature below: