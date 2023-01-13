Offset Teams Up With Hit-Boy For His First New Song Since Takeoff's Death

Just a week after Quavo released a new song that directly tributes Takeoff, who passed away in November of last year, Offset has returned with a new song of his own. Collectively, the trio released music as Migos, where they influenced the prevailing trap style of hip hop in the 2010s. Now Offset is back with his first new single since August but unlike Quavo, he doesn't use the song to discuss or tribute Takeoff.

Offset certainly hasn't been quiet when it comes to addressing Takeoff's passing. Not only did he tribute the late rapper on social media but he also delivered a memorable speech at his funeral, crediting Takeoff as being the innovator behind the extremely influential sound Migos cultivated.