This Is The Most Underrated Town In South Carolina

In South Carolina, you may be more familiar with bigger cities like Charleston or Columbia, but the small towns dotting the Palmetto State are worth exploring just as much.

Cheapism took a look at lesser-known cities around the country to find the most underrated and overlooked city in each state, from small mountain towns with a booming nightlife to cities that look straight out of a magazine about idyllic American towns. According to the site:

"We scoured online reviews and rankings to uncover desirable destinations that don't typically get extensive national attention, yet offer tremendous value to visitors and locals alike. Our selections took into account towns with a range of attractive offerings, including cultural attractions, outdoor activities, great dining and shopping options, low cost of living, and high quality of life, among other factors."

So which town in South Carolina is one of the most underrated cities in America?

Port Royal

Beautiful, picturesque Port Royal, located along the Atlantic Coast in Beaufort County, just outside of Hilton Head Island, earned a spot on the list of the country's most overlooked cities. Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"Established just 70 years after Columbus first set sail for the New World, Port Royal is tucked away in the nucleus of the Carolina Low Country between Battery Creek and the Beaufort River. Billed as 'one of America's leaders in small town new urbanism,' Port Royal beckons anyone considering relocation to the south with a blend of impressive environmental offerings as well as abundant in-town amenities."

