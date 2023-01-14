2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO: All The Moments That Rocked Our Socks Off

By Taylor Fields

January 15, 2023

The 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One can be summed up in one word: EPIC. The concert took over the Kia Forum in Los Angeles with an incredible lineup of Alternative rock's biggest bands.

Hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's nationally syndicated "The Woody Show" , performers at this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO included Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jack White, Muse, Fall Out Boy, Phoenix, CHVRCHES, Beach Weather and Rosa Linn.

From a very nostalgic Fall Out Boy set, to Phoenix climbing a wall to hug fans, to Jack White's unreal vocal abilities and so much more, there were a ton of incredible moments from the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO. Check them out below.

Fall Out Boy kicked off the show with their nostalgic set

Fall Out Boy got everyone in their nostalgic feels with a career-spanning set full of fan favorites, including "Sugar We're Goin' Down," "Uma Thurman," "This Ain't A Scene, It's An Arms Race," "My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)," "Dance, Dance," "Thanks Fr Th Mmmrs" and "Centuries."

The 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One - Show
Photo: Getty Images
iHeartRadio ALTer Ego 2023
Photo: Ashley Osborn for iHeartRadio
The 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Phoenix's Thomas Mars scaled a wall to hug fans

To wrap up their set, Phoenix burst into their infectious hit from Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix, "1901." Just when they thought the set was over, Mars jumped into the audience and brought his extra-long microphone cord down with him as he walked through the audience and ended up scaling a wall to get to the fans on the second level of the Forum. Fans watched in awe as the lead singer thanked them up close.

iHeartRadio ALTer Ego 2023
Photo: Ashley Osborn for iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio ALTer Ego 2023
Photo: Ashley Osborn for iHeartRadio
The 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Red Hot Chili Peppers delivered a powerful finale

The alternative rock icons packed tons of classic Chili Peppers smash-hits into their highly-anticipated closing set at the star-studded festival.

iHeartRadio ALTer Ego 2023
Photo: Anna Lee for iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio ALTer Ego 2023
Photo: Anna Lee for iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio ALTer Ego 2023
Photo: Ashley Osborn for iHeartRadio

Jack White hit an insane high note

While it's basic human knowledge the "Seven Nation Army" singer can absolutely shred on any guitar put in his hands, not many talk about how he has a great voice as well. In fact, he was hitting some Mariah Carey-level high notes during his performance at the KIA Forum.

The 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One - Show
Photo: Getty Images
The 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One - Show
Photo: Getty Images
The 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Muse sucked everyone into a "Super Massive Black Hole" of fan favorites

During their iHeartRadio ALTer EGO performance, Muse delivered fans songs from their latest album, as well as some career-spanning hits, including "Madness," "Uprising," and "Supermassive Black Hole."

The 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One - Show
Photo: Getty Images North America
iHeartRadio ALTer Ego 2023
Photo: Ashley Osborn for iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio ALTer Ego 2023
Photo: Ashley Osborn for iHeartRadio

CHVRCHES sparkled on stage during dance-inducing set

CHVRCHES had everyone on their feet and singing along during their ALTer EGO performance, which included songs like "He Said She Said," "Forever," "Miracle," "Asking For a Friend," "Mother" and "Clearest Blue."

The 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One - Show
Photo: Getty Images
iHeartRadio ALTer Ego 2023
Photo: Ashley Osborn for iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio ALTer Ego 2023
Photo: Ashley Osborn for iHeartRadio

Beach Weather previewed their forthcoming new album by performing their new single

Beach Weather is getting ready to drop their new album Pineapple Sunrise, and during their ALTer EGO set, the band gave a live test of the forthcoming project by performing their newest single "Trouble With This Bed."

iHeartRadio ALTer Ego 2023
Photo: Anna Lee for iHeartRadio
The 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One - Show
Photo: Getty Images
iHeartRadio ALTer Ego 2023
Photo: Ashley Osborn for iHeartRadio

Rosa Linn stunned with a gorgeous cover of The Police's "Every Breath You Take"

Rosa Linn's set included many of her own songs like "Choices," "WDIA (Would Do It Again)" and "Never Be Mine," but the Armenian singer/songwriter also busted a beautiful rendition of The Police's hit "Every Breath You Take."

The 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One - Show
Photo: Getty Images
The 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One - Show
Photo: Getty Images
The 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One - Show
Photo: Getty Images North America
