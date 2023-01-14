2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO: All The Moments That Rocked Our Socks Off

The 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One can be summed up in one word: EPIC. The concert took over the Kia Forum in Los Angeles with an incredible lineup of Alternative rock's biggest bands.

Hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's nationally syndicated "The Woody Show" , performers at this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO included Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jack White, Muse, Fall Out Boy, Phoenix, CHVRCHES, Beach Weather and Rosa Linn.

From a very nostalgic Fall Out Boy set, to Phoenix climbing a wall to hug fans, to Jack White's unreal vocal abilities and so much more, there were a ton of incredible moments from the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO. Check them out below.

Fall Out Boy kicked off the show with their nostalgic set

Fall Out Boy got everyone in their nostalgic feels with a career-spanning set full of fan favorites, including "Sugar We're Goin' Down," "Uma Thurman," "This Ain't A Scene, It's An Arms Race," "My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)," "Dance, Dance," "Thanks Fr Th Mmmrs" and "Centuries."