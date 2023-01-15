Jack White Hits Insane Note At iHeartRadio ALTER EGO 2023

Jack White hit the stage tonight (January 14) at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One.

While it's basic human knowledge the "Seven Nation Army" singer can absolutely shred on any guitar put in his hands, not many talk about how he has a great voice as well. In fact, he was hitting some Mariah Carey-level high notes during his performance at the KIA Forum. However, his chops on the axe still took center stage. White switched out his guitar for virtually every song, never muting anything so each person in the arena could hear every sweet, sweet sound the instrument is capable of producing.