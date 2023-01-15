Jack White Hits Insane Note At iHeartRadio ALTER EGO 2023
By Taylor Linzinmeir
January 15, 2023
Jack White hit the stage tonight (January 14) at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One.
While it's basic human knowledge the "Seven Nation Army" singer can absolutely shred on any guitar put in his hands, not many talk about how he has a great voice as well. In fact, he was hitting some Mariah Carey-level high notes during his performance at the KIA Forum. However, his chops on the axe still took center stage. White switched out his guitar for virtually every song, never muting anything so each person in the arena could hear every sweet, sweet sound the instrument is capable of producing.
White recently paid tribute to another legendary guitarist: Jeff Beck. The news broke of Beck's passing on Wednesday, and the rock world quickly took to social media to share their memories. White was among them, sharing bootleg footage of when he, Meg White, and Jack Lawrence had the opportunity to play Yardbirds songs with Beck in 2002 during a show at London's Royal Festival Hall.
White's performance followed that of Fall Out Boy, Rosa Linn, Phoenix, Beach Weather, MUSE, and CHVRCHES. Next up on the bill are the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who will close out the night.