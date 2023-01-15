'Skeletonized' Human Remains Found On California College Campus

By Bill Galluccio

January 15, 2023

On campus at UC Berkley
Photo: Getty Images

A set of "skeletonized" human remains was discovered on the campus of UC Berkeley in California. The University of California Police Department said the remains were found in an unoccupied building on the school's Clark Kerr Campus on Thursday (January 12).

"It is not clear how many years they have been there," the department said in the statement to CNN. "There are no outstanding cases of missing individuals from the campus community."

The department said that the remains have been sent to the Alameda County Coroner's Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Authorities did not disclose how the remains were discovered or what building they were found in.

"We understand that there are many questions, and we anticipate that the coroner's report will provide additional information," the statement continued. "We do not anticipate this investigation will disrupt resident activities at the Clark Kerr Campus."

