Former 'American Idol' Contestant C.J. Harris Dead At 31

Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris has died at the age of 31, a relative confirmed to TMZ on Monday (January 16).

Harris, who finished in the top 6 of the long running singing competition in 2014, reportedly suffered an apparent heart attack in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama, on Sunday (January 15) night, according to the relative.

An official cause of death has not been released publicly as of Monday afternoon.

Harris auditioned with a rendition of the Allman Brothers Band's hit song 'Soul Shine,' which earned praise from then-judge Keith Urban.

"You sing 'cause you have to sing, not 'cause you want to sing. And I mean that in the deepest way. And that's why it's so believable and real," Urban told Harris at the time.