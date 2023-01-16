Britney Spears Claps Back At Reports Of 'Manic Episode' At Restaurant

Over the weekend TMZ reported that Britney Spears had a "manic episode" in a Los Angeles restaurant that caused her husband Sam Asghari to abruptly leave. The report was immediately controversial, with the #FreeBritney Twitter account refuting claims made in the initial report after talking to the waiter who served Sam and Britney.

Yesterday, Britney shared a pair of posts, one of which has since been deleted, where she responded to the initial report. "It's funny somebody said I acted manic at a restaurant. Geez... all I can say is I was flattered the waiter brought me a sophisticated champagne glass for my Redbull" the singer said in the caption of her post,