Lil Uzi Vert Debuts Six New Face Piercings

Even in the extensive world of rappers and their jewelry, Lil Uzi Vert has been known to stick out with some of their more eccentric fashion choices. Just yesterday video hit the internet of Uzi's newest accessories originating from the Instagram account of Kaia, the girl doing the piercings, and then quickly spread online.

The video itself shows the process of the various piercings being done intercut with clips of Uzi laughing and joking around serving as progress markers. The final result is a mix of striking and impressive that captivated fans online.