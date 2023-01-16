Lil Uzi Vert Debuts Six New Face Piercings

By Lavender Alexandria

January 16, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Even in the extensive world of rappers and their jewelry, Lil Uzi Vert has been known to stick out with some of their more eccentric fashion choices. Just yesterday video hit the internet of Uzi's newest accessories originating from the Instagram account of Kaia, the girl doing the piercings, and then quickly spread online.

The video itself shows the process of the various piercings being done intercut with clips of Uzi laughing and joking around serving as progress markers. The final result is a mix of striking and impressive that captivated fans online.

It isn't the first time Kaia has done work on Uzi with pictures of the rapper all over her Instagram. It also isn't the first time Uzi has made headlines for eccentric jewelry choices. Most notably the rapper grabbed all kinds of attention in 2021 when they got a 24$ million pink diamond implanted on their face.

Uzi's newest single Just Wanna Rock has spawned viral TikTok dance challenges and is weeks into its run as a stable hit, but it's not all the rapper has planned for this year. In a comment on the subreddit dedicated to their music a few weeks ago, Uzi promised new material coming in February.

LIL UZI VERT
