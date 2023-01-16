Skrillex Explains Why He's 'Been Away' In Heartfelt Message

Dubstep innovator turned super DJ Skrillex has taken to Twitter to share an update with his fans. In a series of tweets, he lets fans know that 2022 was a difficult year for him, explaining that some festival cancellations which were originally blamed on album delays actually came as a result of his mental health.

The series of tweets opens up with Skrillex confession "Had the toughest year of my life in 22, as did so many others. I literally found myself with no drive and purpose for the first time in my life," and follows it by tracing some of his struggles back to the death of his mother in a second tweet. "My mother passed away a few years back 2Nd day of Lalapalooza tour in SA. I never ever coped with it … I drank the pain away and kept going."