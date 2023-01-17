Just Like Heaven's 2023 Lineup Is An Indie Lover's Dream: See Who's Playing

When Just Like Heaven made its debut in 2019, indie rock lovers praised the festival for its nostalgic lineup. It intended to return in 2020, but the pandemic derailed those plans. Last year, it came back for its second year, and now its third edition has been announced. Yeah Yeah Yeahs will headline the one-day festival, and MGMT plan to play their album Oracular Spectacular in its entirety.

Other artists on the bill include Future Islands, Empire of the Sun, M83, Hot Chip, Caribou, the Walkmen, the Bravery, Fever Ray, Peaches, Azaelia Banks, Strfkr, Metronomy, the Faint and Ladytron.

“We’re headlining Just Like Heaven and cannot believe what a raaaaaaaad lineup it is this year,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs said in a statement. “MGMT performing Oracular Spectacular! Fever Ray and M83 performing NEW music? what bliss! Karen cannot wait to rub elbows with goddesses Peaches and Azealia!” They also promised to play "deep cuts" from Fever to Tell to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary.

In addition to Oracular Spectacular, MGMT said “we’ll be taking this opportunity to do some heavy experimentation. Expect the unexpected.”

Just Like Heaven is set to go down May 13 at the Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Check out the full lineup below and get ticket info on the festival's official website.