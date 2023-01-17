Naked Woman Covered In Blood Attacks Police Officer

An Alabama woman is accused of attacking a police officer while naked and covered in blood during an incident at her mobile home.

Stacey Waldrep was charged with felony assault on a police officer with more charges expected, according to a press release shared by the Powell Police Department on its Facebook page Monday (January 16).

The department said an officer, identified as 'Assistant Chief Wilson,' responded to a call for service in which a suspect was described as being nude and screaming at neighbors from her mobile home. The officer found multiple broken broken windows and blood at the scene.

Wilson made contact with Waldrep, who was described as being nude, "covered in blood" and "uncooperative" as she refused to follow orders to stay back. Wilson cleared the residence and determined that the blood was from Waldrep before going to his vehicle to get medical equipment and gloves to tend to her, at which point she reportedly "came up from behind and began assaulting him" while still covered in blood.

Wilson attempted to detain Waldrep, who resisted and exposed the officer to more blood, before eventually being taken into custody and covered by a blanket. Waldrep was treated by responding paramedics at the scene before being transported to the Jackson County Jail.