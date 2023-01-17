Small Nebraska Town Hiding One Of The Best Restaurants In The US

When looking for the finest dining in Nebraska, your first instinct might be to head to Lincoln or Omaha. However, one place in the tiny town of Beatrice can hold its own against other well-known spots in bigger cities.

Beatrice is home to about 12,000 residents, as well as the Black Crow Restaurant and Bar. The eatery has been around since 1993, but the building it lives in has been standing since the 1890s. According to Only In Your State, "It's beautiful enough to host your next very special date, but comfortable enough that it can easily become your go-to Friday night restaurant." Here's what else they had to say about it:

"The restaurant quickly became a local favorite thanks to its wholesome takes on American cuisine, and it's remained a popular destination over all these years. The lengthy wine and whiskey list includes so many varieties to choose from that you may have trouble choosing. Dive into the menu to find hand-cut and trimmed Nebraska beef steak, prime rib, pasta, fish, gourmet pizzas, and so much more. The pastry chef creates some incredible sweet treats to end your meal with. You'll be having sweet dreams about this dining experience long after you've licked the last crumbs from the plate."