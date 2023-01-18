Knife-Wielding Man On Stolen Tractor Leads North Carolina Police On Chase

It may seem like something out of a movie showing the perils of living in a crime-ridden country community, but police in a small North Carolina town were led on a chase by a knife-wielding man driving a stolen tractor throughout town.

Officers with the Boone Police Department responded to reports of a tractor being "driven erratically" in a parking lot on Tuesday (January 17), reportedly hitting multiple vehicles, a church and a dumpster as well as attempting to hit pedestrians, per WCNC. Police said he also rammed into a police car and two other vehicles.

A TikTok user by the name of Mr.DangerousOne captured the chase and shared it to the platform where it has quickly garnered over 14,000 views and dozens of comments. In the video, the tractor can be seen traveling down along the road between 25 and 30 mph with several emergency vehicles following behind.