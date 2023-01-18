Pamela Anderson Refused To Open Letter From 'Pam & Tommy' Star Lily James

Pamela Anderson has made it clear she wants nothing to do with Pam & Tommy — a Hulu miniseries that tells the story of how her sex tape with then-husband Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee — and is staying true to that stance. In an interview with The New York Times, Anderson said she hasn't watched the show, saying that the events covered in the series were “already hurtful enough the first time.”

“It’s like one of those things where you’re going, ‘Really?’ People are still capitalizing off that thing?” she added.

The model/actress also confirmed that she received a letter from Lily James, who plays her in the miniseries, but refused to respond, or even read the correspondence. Instead, she scanned the letter and left it unread in her inbox.

Before Pam & Tommy premiered, James spoke about Anderson not being involved in production. “I was really hopeful that she would be involved,” the actress said in an interview. “I wish it had been different."

“My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically," she added. "I was very hopeful that we would be in touch right up until we started filming.”

Anderson plans on "setting the record straight" once and for all with a documentary called Pamela, A Love Story. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on January 31. Watch a trailer below.