Party City Files For Bankruptcy As Part Of Restructuring Plan

By Bill Galluccio

January 18, 2023

Party City Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
Photo: Getty Images

Party City announced it has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as part of a deal to cut a portion of its $1.7 billion debt. The company said it had secured $150 million in financing, allowing it to continue operating during the bankruptcy proceedings.

"As we take this important step to put our business on stronger financial footing for the future, we are as committed as ever to inspiring joy by making it easy for our customers to create unforgettable memories," Party City's CEO, Brad Weston, said in a news release. "We appreciate the commitment of our team members and the continued support of our partners as we further enhance our position as the 'go to' one-stop-shop for celebrating life's special moments."

Party City is the largest party goods retail chain in the United States. It operates 761 stores and 149 temporary Halloween City stores across the country and employs 16,330 full-time and part-time workers.

The company said it is asking permission to terminate leases at 28 locations and is looking into plans to shutter other stores in the future.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.