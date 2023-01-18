South Florida Woman Arrested For Child Neglect After Winning Lottery Game

A South Florida woman who recently claimed her lottery prize is facing charges alongside her boyfriend, according to NBC 6.

Amanda Walkes, 37, of Coral Springs, was arrested for multiple charges, including child neglect, days after winning $50,000 from the 2023 CASH BLAST scratch-off game. Walkes cashed her lottery ticket on January 5 and was taken into custody almost a week later.

The charges stem from an incident involving her 49-year-old live-in boyfriend, Earen Huings. He was arrested for sexually abusing a minor for five years, according to an arrest report. After he was booked into jail for several charges, Walkes talked with him over the phone about convincing the victim to falsely change their story, authorities claim.