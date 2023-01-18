Viral Video Shows Flight Attendant Trolling Las Vegas Raiders

A video of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant trolling the Las Vegas Raiders has gone viral.

The video, which was shared by TikTok user @alohaocean, shows the flight attendant announcing that Allegiant Stadium had been "turned into a tornado relief center" before delivering the punchline at the Raiders' expense.

"Yeah, apparently touchdowns rarely ever happened there," the flight attendant said over the PA system.

The video, which was shared on Monday (January 16), has more than 1.5 million likes, 3,397 comments and more than 65,400 shares as of Wednesday (January 18) afternoon.

The Raiders actually ranked 12th among all 32 NFL teams in scoring offense (23.2 points per game), but were 26th in scoring defense (24.6 points allowed per game) and finished the 2022 season with a 6-11 overall record, which included a 4-4 record in home games.