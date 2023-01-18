Viral Video Shows Flight Attendant Trolling Las Vegas Raiders
By Jason Hall
January 18, 2023
A video of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant trolling the Las Vegas Raiders has gone viral.
The video, which was shared by TikTok user @alohaocean, shows the flight attendant announcing that Allegiant Stadium had been "turned into a tornado relief center" before delivering the punchline at the Raiders' expense.
"Yeah, apparently touchdowns rarely ever happened there," the flight attendant said over the PA system.
The video, which was shared on Monday (January 16), has more than 1.5 million likes, 3,397 comments and more than 65,400 shares as of Wednesday (January 18) afternoon.
The Raiders actually ranked 12th among all 32 NFL teams in scoring offense (23.2 points per game), but were 26th in scoring defense (24.6 points allowed per game) and finished the 2022 season with a 6-11 overall record, which included a 4-4 record in home games.
@alohaocean
Southwest flight attendant is still on one #alohaocean #southwestairlines #lasvegas♬ original sound - Ocean
The flight attendant also made a joke about the San Francisco 49ers' championship drought during the flight, as shown in a separate video shared by the TikTok user.
"Do you know why female 49ers fans make the best girlfriends? They never expect a ring anytime soon," the flight attendant joked.
@alohaocean
Flight attendant on my Southwest flight was on one #southwestairlines#alohaocean#49ers♬ original sound - Ocean
The Niners are currently the second seed in the NFC, having defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 41-23, in the NFC Wild Card Round last Saturday (January 14).
The Niners will host the Dallas Cowboys during the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday (January 22).