WATCH: Mysterious Bright Light Streaks Across Sky In Western Washington

Skies over Western Washington lit up late Monday night (January 16) thanks to mysterious light streaking in the air. Corey Clark, who lives in Rainier Valley, is one of many residents who witnessed the stunning sight and recorded it.

“We just kind of saw this bright flash and kind of looked at each other and went ‘woah,'” Clark recounted to KING 5, sharing his surveillance footage with the news station. “You could see the streaking coming from the south to the north and it just getting bigger and brighter as it came further into the atmosphere."

Daniel Kohen shared dashcam footage of the "shooting star" when someone asked about it on Twitter. He was driving with his wife on Interstate 5 in Mount Lake Terrace when it happened. William K. Smith, who lives in Tacoma, also captured it on his surveillance camera.