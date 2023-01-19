Alec Baldwin Charged In Fatal Shooting On 'Rust' Movie Set

Santa Fe County district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced that Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed are being charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust on October 21, 2021.

Assistant director David Halls, who told Baldwin the gun was not loaded, agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.

Baldwin was rehearsing a scene that involved drawing a revolver from his jacket. During the rehearsal, the gun fired, striking Hutchins in the chest and hitting director Joel Souza in the shoulder.

"After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the 'Rust' film crew," Carmack-Altwies said in a statement.

"On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice."

Carmack-Altwies said that special prosecutor Andrea Reeb has been appointed to handle the case.

"If any one of these three people—Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, or David Halls—had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It's that simple," Reeb said in a statement. "The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the 'Rust' film set. In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don't take our state's commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously."

Alec Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas called the decision to press charges a "terrible miscarriage of justice."

“This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win,” Nikas said.