Here's The Strangest Food In Colorado

Just like how every town, city, and state has its unusual customs and landmarks, they also have unusual foods. People have come up with unique food combinations or cooking ideas that make you think thrice about consuming it. Just because these foods look odd or unpleasant doesn't mean they taste bad. There's a reason why people eat them after all!

That's why 24/7 Wall St. found the strangest food you can eat in every state. According to the website, Colorado's weirdest dish is smoked rattlesnake!

Just like how people in Florida eat alligators, it looks like some Coloradans like to dine on these ferocious reptiles. You can even get smoked rattlesnake as a canned product, though it's pretty hard to find.

"Look for this appetizer of chopped-up smoked rattler on a cream cheese base, served with multi-color tortilla chips at Denver’s Buckhorn Exchange restaurant," writers suggested.

Here's how researchers found their wacky picks:

"24/7 Tempo has assembled a list of some of the strangest foods not just at fairs but in America in general, state by state, by reviewing articles on the subject in a wide range of publications, including Mashed, Spoon University, Travel Channel, Cheapism, and Bizarre Food."

Still curious, or want to test your stomach? Check out the full report on 24/7 Wall St.'s website.