Highly Anticipated New Selena Gomez Movie Starts Filming In Spring

Jaquez Audiard's highly anticipated new movie Emilia Perez will officially begin filming in April after a six-month delay due to scheduling conflicts with its various cast members. The musical crime comedy has garnered attention for the people involved at pretty much every level starting with Selena Gomez. Gomez stars in the movie alongside Argentinian actor Karla Sofia Gascon and Avatar star Zoe Saldana.

According to Variety, the film depicts an on-the-run Mexican cartel leader who undergoes a sex change to escape the law and follows Audiard's critically acclaimed 2021 film Paris, 13th District which also prominently featured a musician in an acting role, lead singer of indie rock band Savages, Jehnny Beth. The film was set to be filmed in Mexico, but after the delay and per a request from Audiard himself the filming location will be moved closer to Paris.

It's hardly the only time in recent memory Gomez has grabbed headlines for her acting roles, as her Hulu original show Only Murders In The Building has racked up dozens of awards and mountains of critical acclaim across two seasons. Just yesterday it was confirmed that work on season 3 of the show had begun and that Maryl Streep had joined the cast.