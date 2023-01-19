Join Jessie Reyez In iHeartLand On Roblox For An Unforgettable Experience

By Taylor Fields

January 20, 2023

Are you ready to hang out with Jessie Reyez in iHeartLand on Roblox? Here's how you can join the singer/songwriter for an unforgettable experience.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, five lucky winners will get the opportunity to hang out and text chat with Jessie on Roblox at the Pink Carpet presented by NYX Professional Makeup on January 25th. Your avatar can snap selfies with her NPC (non player character) as you ask her questions in real time!

To enter, click HERE and complete the contest entry form, and explain why you want to live chat with Jessie Reyez in iHeartLand on Roblox at the Pink Carpet presented by NYX Professional Makeup (must be 18+ or older to enter).

If you're a Jessie Reyez superfan, this is one opportunity you won't want to miss out on!

Reyez has had a busy 2022 as the star released her second full-length album YESSIE back in September. The project showcases 11 songs including singles like "Mutual Friend," "Only One" and "Forever" which features a guest appearance by 6lack. Jessie supported her new album with "The Yessie Tour," which kicked off in the US in October, and is continuing through the end of this month with the trek's European leg.

