Luka Doncic Slammed For Driving To Game In $200K 'Apocalypse-Proof' Jeep

Several NBA fans criticized Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic for pulling up to Wednesday's (January 18) loss to the Atlanta Hawks in a $200,000 "apocalypse-proof" Jeep.

Doncic, who scored 30 points in a losing effort, arrived in an Apocalypse Hellfire, a Jeep Gladiator modified by Apocalypse Manufacturing into a 6,250-pound vehicle with 40-inch wheels and an eight-foot long rear bed with a custom roll cage, the Sun reports.

Multiple posts on social media chastised Doncic for driving the vehicle, which HotCar.com had previously deemed problematic for American and European roads.

"Looks that thing has carbon feet prints," one user wrote.

"Feels excessive. Even for Texas," another posted.

"Pulls up in a tank just to carry a bigger L back," a third shared.

"Is he going to war after the game?" a fourth posted.