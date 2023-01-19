Luka Doncic Slammed For Driving To Game In $200K 'Apocalypse-Proof' Jeep
By Jason Hall
January 19, 2023
Several NBA fans criticized Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic for pulling up to Wednesday's (January 18) loss to the Atlanta Hawks in a $200,000 "apocalypse-proof" Jeep.
Doncic, who scored 30 points in a losing effort, arrived in an Apocalypse Hellfire, a Jeep Gladiator modified by Apocalypse Manufacturing into a 6,250-pound vehicle with 40-inch wheels and an eight-foot long rear bed with a custom roll cage, the Sun reports.
Multiple posts on social media chastised Doncic for driving the vehicle, which HotCar.com had previously deemed problematic for American and European roads.
"Looks that thing has carbon feet prints," one user wrote.
"Feels excessive. Even for Texas," another posted.
"Pulls up in a tank just to carry a bigger L back," a third shared.
"Is he going to war after the game?" a fourth posted.
@luka7doncic pullin’ up to the spot loaded like a Boss. The @NBA’s leading scorer looking to burn rubber on the @ATLHawks tonight at 7:30pm @ESPNNBA. I’ll be choppin it up with JVG and @CassidyHubbarth 💪🏽. Luka been all gas. No brakes this season. pic.twitter.com/DLPRqTMMwW— MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) January 18, 2023
A video shared by ESPN play-by-play man Mark Jones showed Doncic arrive in the monster-sized vehicle with Jones heard asking Doncic, "Bossman, this how you get down right here?"
"Have to," Doncic responded with a smile.
Doncic finished Wednesday's game with 30 points, four rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes, in spite of his team's recent struggles. The Mavericks have lost their last three consecutive games and five of their last six games, falling to fifth in the Western Conference standings.