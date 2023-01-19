Luka Doncic Slammed For Driving To Game In $200K 'Apocalypse-Proof' Jeep

By Jason Hall

January 19, 2023

Atlanta Hawks v Dallas Mavericks
Photo: Getty Images

Several NBA fans criticized Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic for pulling up to Wednesday's (January 18) loss to the Atlanta Hawks in a $200,000 "apocalypse-proof" Jeep.

Doncic, who scored 30 points in a losing effort, arrived in an Apocalypse Hellfire, a Jeep Gladiator modified by Apocalypse Manufacturing into a 6,250-pound vehicle with 40-inch wheels and an eight-foot long rear bed with a custom roll cage, the Sun reports.

Multiple posts on social media chastised Doncic for driving the vehicle, which HotCar.com had previously deemed problematic for American and European roads.

"Looks that thing has carbon feet prints," one user wrote.

"Feels excessive. Even for Texas," another posted.

"Pulls up in a tank just to carry a bigger L back," a third shared.

"Is he going to war after the game?" a fourth posted.

A video shared by ESPN play-by-play man Mark Jones showed Doncic arrive in the monster-sized vehicle with Jones heard asking Doncic, "Bossman, this how you get down right here?"

"Have to," Doncic responded with a smile.

Doncic finished Wednesday's game with 30 points, four rebounds and eight assists in 30 minutes, in spite of his team's recent struggles. The Mavericks have lost their last three consecutive games and five of their last six games, falling to fifth in the Western Conference standings.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.