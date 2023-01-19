The Ballad Of ‘Cowboy Bob,’ The Silent Serial Bank Robber Of Eastern Texas

In 2005, Tallas began calling around to friends and relatives, wishing them well before she set off on what she alluded to be her final adventure. She was in her 60’s when she drove into Tyler, Texas and parked in front of a Guaranty Bank which had been robbed by a man with a fake moustache about six months prior.

“She walked through the front door of the bank, approached the teller and said, 'This is a robbery. I need all of your money, don’t set any alarms.” Perkins said. “In her haste to get away however she made one simple mistake, she didn’t check for a dye pack. It exploded as soon as she walked out of the door, covering the money in red ink. A plume of red smoke also began to rise from the satchel as she headed back across the street, dodging traffic to get back to her RV.”

People passing by saw her walking away from the bank, a bag of smoking cash in hand and called the police. Authorities quickly caught up to the RV and surrounded the vehicle when Tallas finally stopped. The bank robber walked back to her bedroom and picked up a toy gun, leaving her real one behind. She exited the RV and told police that they would have to kill her, raising the fake gun. Tallas was shot dead by officers, who were unaware the gun was a fake.

“For the FBI of course, the biggest question was how many other banks had Peggy Jo robbed,” said Perkins. “After studying the evidence from the October 2004 robbery at Guaranty Bank, (FBI Senior Agent Jeff) Millslagle did conclude that Peggy Jo was the robber.”

It is speculated that Tallas’ final confrontation with police was planned from the beginning. For instance, for her final robbery she not only went back to the same bank she had just robbed, but she dressed as herself. She also did not check for dye packs as she had so carefully done in the past and used the toy gun to force a shootout.

