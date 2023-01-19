This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Minnesota

Calamari is a popular menu item at many seafood restaurants across the entire state. This dish is often served fried and seasoned with a sauce on the side. While many have perfected this meal, none do it quite like this Minneapolis staple.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That, the best fried calamari in Minnesota can be found at the Smack Shack in Minneapolis. Eat This Not That mentioned that those looking to try this specially made dish should visit the Warehouse District where it is located. The fried calamari at Smack Shack is so popular that many have given it rave reviews online calling it the "best fried calamari" that they have ever had in their lives!

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best fried calamari in Minnesota:

"Smack Shack, the casual seafood restaurant found in Minneapolis' Warehouse District, serves a fried calamari that is loved by locals and tourists alike. A Yelp reviewer was so satisfied by this fried platter that they wrote, "This place was amazing! It had the best fried calamari I have ever had."

For more of the best fried calamari in each state visit eatthis.com.