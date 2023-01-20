Drake Introduces OVO Sound's Newest Signee Naomi Sharon, Shares 2 New Songs
By Tony M. Centeno
January 20, 2023
Drake is shifting the spotlight to singer Naomi Sharon after he signed her to OVO Sound.
On Friday, January 20, Drake formally announced that Sharon is now apart of his seasoned record label. In an Instagram post, he revealed that Sharon has been down with OVO for quite some time and even shared the video for one of her brand new singles "Another Life." Along with the record, Sharon also shared another fresh track called "Celestial." Both records feature production from Drake's trusted producer Noah "40" Shebib and Beau Nox. Drake took to Instagram to congratulate Sharon on the beginning of her journey with OVO.
“I been waiting for this day for too long now where the world finally gets to digest the insane amount of work you have put in since we met,” Drake wrote. “My dear friend just dropped her single Another Life on OVO SOUND."
“Words cannot express how happy I am I can finally share this news with the world," Sharon wrote in her own social post. "And I cannot thank you enough for this insane opportunity."
Naomi Sharon is an R&B singer of Dutch/Caribbean descent who also has experience as an actress. She previously participated in plays like The Lion King. Sharon made her debut as a singer in 2019 with her single "The Moon." Since then, she released music independently until she caught Drake's attention.
Catch the official video for Naomi Sharon's "Another Life" and listen to her other new single "Celestial" below.