Drake Introduces OVO Sound's Newest Signee Naomi Sharon, Shares 2 New Songs

“I been waiting for this day for too long now where the world finally gets to digest the insane amount of work you have put in since we met,” Drake wrote. “My dear friend just dropped her single Another Life on OVO SOUND."



“Words cannot express how happy I am I can finally share this news with the world," Sharon wrote in her own social post. "And I cannot thank you enough for this insane opportunity."



Naomi Sharon is an R&B singer of Dutch/Caribbean descent who also has experience as an actress. She previously participated in plays like The Lion King. Sharon made her debut as a singer in 2019 with her single "The Moon." Since then, she released music independently until she caught Drake's attention.



Catch the official video for Naomi Sharon's "Another Life" and listen to her other new single "Celestial" below.