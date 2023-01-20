Ed Sheeran Pays Tribute To A Fallen Friend In New Video

Ed Sheeran stars in a newly released video for SB.TV, where he tributes his friend and founder of the company Jamal Edwards. In an empty Samford Bridge Stadium Sheeran performs a song written about Edwards while surrounded by candles and lit by spotlights. The emotional song features repeated mentions of the pair's long friendship as Sheeran updates Edwards on how things have been since his passing.

Edwards suffered a heart attack that ultimately took his life in February of last year, with dozens of artists pouring out tributes for the influential tastemaker. Edwards founded SB.TV in 2006 and has had a hand in the careers of some of the biggest stars in British music like Stormzy, Dave, and Ed Sheeran himself. The video was posted to the SB.TV YouTube channel and features a description that pays even further tribute to the companies founder.