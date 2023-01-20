Ed Sheeran Pays Tribute To A Fallen Friend In New Video
By Lavender Alexandria
Ed Sheeran stars in a newly released video for SB.TV, where he tributes his friend and founder of the company Jamal Edwards. In an empty Samford Bridge Stadium Sheeran performs a song written about Edwards while surrounded by candles and lit by spotlights. The emotional song features repeated mentions of the pair's long friendship as Sheeran updates Edwards on how things have been since his passing.
Edwards suffered a heart attack that ultimately took his life in February of last year, with dozens of artists pouring out tributes for the influential tastemaker. Edwards founded SB.TV in 2006 and has had a hand in the careers of some of the biggest stars in British music like Stormzy, Dave, and Ed Sheeran himself. The video was posted to the SB.TV YouTube channel and features a description that pays even further tribute to the companies founder.
Many of Sheeran's lyrics include specific details highlighting the friendship he had with Edwards, with the video's emotional climax coming on a series of lyrics where Sheeran wishes Edwards could have met his kids and served as their godfather. Sheeran also makes references to extensive crying and going to therapy in an attempt to heal from the loss of Edwards and ends the video with the lights in the stadium coming on to reveal his name on display in the stands.