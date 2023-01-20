Millions Under Winter Weather Alerts As Back-To-Back Storms Slam Northeast

Over seven million people are under winter weather alerts as a major storm system heads into the Northeast on Friday (January 20). After dumping up to a foot of snow across the Midwest, the storm is now slamming New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine with heavy snow.

"Enough snow to shovel and plow from the Sunday-to-Monday storm is likely to fall from northern Pennsylvania and upstate New York to northern and central Maine," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said. "The heaviest totals of over 6 inches should be confined to the Adirondacks and mountains of northern New England."

Residents won't have much time to shovel out, as another storm is brewing in the Rockies and could hit the Northeast early next week. That storm could be even bigger, dumping snow across the Midwest and the Northeast. Inland areas could be spared the snow but could see heavy and potentially flooding rains.

As the second storm blows through, it will be followed by frigid temperatures that are forecast to last until at least the end of the month.