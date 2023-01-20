Neil Young shared a heartfelt tribute to his Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmate David Crosby on his website Neil Young Archives after news of the famed singer-songwriter's death shook the music world on Thursday (January 19).

“David is gone, but his music lives on,” Young began his statement. “The soul of CSNY, David’s voice and energy were at the heart of our band. His great songs stood for what we believed in and it was always fun and exciting when we got to play together. ‘Almost Cut My Hair’ and ‘Deja Vu,’ and so many other great songs he wrote were wonderful to jam on and [Stephen] Stills and I had a blast as he kept going on and on. His singing with Graham [Nash] was memorable, their duo spot a highlight of so many of our shows."

“We had so many great times, especially in the early years,” he continued. “Crosby was a very supportive friend in my early life, as we bit off big pieces of our experience together. David was the catalyst of many things. My heart goes out to Jan and Django, his wife and son. Lots of love to you. Thanks David for your spirit and songs, Love you man. I remember the best times!"

Unfortunately, the two were estranged for the better part of the last decade (their final performance together was during a Bridge School Benefit in 2013). In 2022, Crosby told Songfacts that he and Young “don’t have a relationship” and hadn’t spoken “in two years.”

Graham Nash and Stephen Stills also wrote touching tributes to Crosby, with Nash calling him "fearless in life and in music" and Stills declaring he was "without question a giant of a musician." Crosby passed away on January 19 after battling a long illness. He was 81 years old.