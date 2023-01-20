On The Verge Artist: Coco Jones Reveals The True Meaning Of 'ICU'

Prior to her opportunity with High Standardz/Def Jam, Jones had released plenty of music independently like her 2018 single "Just My Luck." In fact, she's been recording music since she was she was 9 thanks to her supportive mother, who was also a singer. While growing up in Nashville, Tenn., Jones' passion for music led her to her breakthrough acting role on Disney's musical sketch comedy So Random! In 2011.



From there, Coco Jones appeared in several other productions from Disney's TV movie Let It Shine to Netflix's recent horror comedy Vampires vs. the Bronx. She currently stars as Hilary Banks in Peacock's dramatic reboot Bel-Air. While acting keeps her booked and busy, she'll will always find solace in making music.



"What I want my fans to know about me and my music is that I'm really just like them," Jones says. "I feel like there's this wall sometimes when you see an artist and you think they haven't been through anything... um yes. Very much the same life, same battles, same struggles. That's why I want my songs to be relatable because I feel like we all go through the same things."



Coco Jones recently celebrated the release of her EP and her 25th birthday last week with a slew of talented artists at Melrose Place in Los Angeles. As Grey Goose-based drinks named after songs from her EP circulated throughout the party, Jones was spotted celebrating with Chance The Rapper, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Christina Milian, Jozzy and plenty more.



Check out her new EP What I Didn't Tell You on iHeartRadio now!