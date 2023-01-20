Regal Cinemas Shutting Down Dozens Of Theaters Across The Country

Regal Cinemas announced it will be closing 39 theaters across the United States starting on February 15. The closures will impact theaters in 20 states and Washington, D.C.

The decision to shutter the theaters was made after Regal Cinemas' parent company Cinemark, filed for bankruptcy. The global theater company, which operates over 700 locations worldwide, has been struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic, losing $3 billion in 2020 and $708.3 million in 2021. Cinemark runs about 500 Regal Cinemas in the U.S., making it the second-largest theater chain in the country, behind AMC, which operates over 950 theaters across the country.

According to Business Insider, Cinemark expects to save $22 million a year by closing the theaters. The company hopes to renegotiate leases with other theaters to keep them open.

"The debtors are hopeful that these negotiations will lead to lease concessions and modifications that will obviate the need for rejection and enable additional theater sites to remain open," Cineworld said in a court filing.

Here is the complete list of theaters that are closing: