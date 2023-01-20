Semi Carrying 40,000 Pounds Of Corn Shuts Down Wisconsin Interstate

A semi-truck transporting 40,000 pounds of corn caused traffic on all southbound lanes to close last night (January 19) when it overturned.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Officer alerted residents of the issue on Interstate 41 at Florist Avenue just before 9 p.m. as the truck was obstructing multiple lanes. "Please exercise caution in the area of S/B I-41 @ Florist Ave., where an overturned semi carrying 40,000 pounds of corn is blocking lanes 2 and 3," they wrote on Twitter. Luckily, the semi-truck driver, who was not identified by police, only sustained minor injuries.

Authorities provided an update about half-an-hour later. The partial freeway closure had turned into a full freeway closure as "salvage efforts" continued. It's not clear if any corn actually spilled onto the roadway, but all southbound traffic was diverted.