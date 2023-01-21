Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Gets Married On 93rd Birthday

Astronaut Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the Moon's surface, married his "longtime love" Dr. Anca V Faur on his 93rd birthday, according to a post shared on his Facebook account Friday (January 20).

"On my 93rd birthday, and the day I will also be honored by 'Living Legends of Aviation,' I am pleased to announce that my longtime love and partner, Dr. Anca V Faur, and I have tied the knot," Aldrin wrote, along with photos of himself and his bride. "We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles, and are as excited as eloping teenagers."