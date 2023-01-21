Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Gets Married On 93rd Birthday
By Jason Hall
January 21, 2023
Astronaut Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the Moon's surface, married his "longtime love" Dr. Anca V Faur on his 93rd birthday, according to a post shared on his Facebook account Friday (January 20).
"On my 93rd birthday, and the day I will also be honored by 'Living Legends of Aviation,' I am pleased to announce that my longtime love and partner, Dr. Anca V Faur, and I have tied the knot," Aldrin wrote, along with photos of himself and his bride. "We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles, and are as excited as eloping teenagers."
Aldrin's Facebook has already received more than 56,000 likes, 6,700 comments and 3,600 shares as of Saturday (January 21) afternoon, less than 24 hours after it was initially shared.
Armstrong and Aldrin became the first two astronauts to walk on the lunar surface during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969, which fulfilled a promise made by late President John F. Kennedy to send a manned crew to the moon that would safely return to Earth.
Michael Collins was the third member of the Apollo 11 crew.
Aldrin also made three spacewalks as pilot of the Gemini 12 million in 1966.