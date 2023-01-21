Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Perform 'Brown Skin Girl' For First Time In Dubai

By Dani Medina

January 21, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Beyoncé invited a slew of journalists and influencers for an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai this weekend and on the agenda was a "once in a lifetime performance."

That performance is happening Saturday (January 21) during the official opening of Atlantis the Royal hotel, Pitchfork reports. While the show is under a strict no-phone policy, images are making their way online — and it was revealed the "Halo" singer brought her daughter Blue Ivy on stage with her to perform "Brown Skin Girl" live for the first time.

The song was released in 2019 as part of The Lion King: The Gift album and was also featured in Black Is King in 2020.

Beyoncé's Dubai event marks her first live performance since a Kobe Bryant tribute in 2020.

TMZ speculated the 41-year-old icon was paid $24 million to perform in Dubai. The invitation for the weekend-long event reads, "Beyoncé invites you to a weekend where your dreams become your destination. You and a guest are invited for epicurean feasts, beachside indulgences, and special reveal experiences including business class airfare, first-class ground transportation, and first-class accommodations at Atlantis the Royal," per Pitchfork.

Check out photos from Beyoncé's performance in Dubai below.

