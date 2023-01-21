Mega Millions Winner: Did Anyone Win Friday's $20 Million Jackpot?

The Mega Millions jackpot will rollover on Tuesday (January 24) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $20 million drawing on Friday (January 20) night.

The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $31 million ($16.5 million cash value) for Friday night's drawing.

Results from Friday's Mega Millions game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 20-29-31-64-66

GOLD BALL: 17

MEGAPLIER: 4x

The Mega Millions jackpot had reset twice in consecutive drawings after a ticket sold in New York won the $20 million Mega Millions drawing on January 17, days after a player in Maine won the $1.3 billion drawing on January 14, the second-highest jackpot in the game's history and the fourth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are reported to be 1 in 302.5 million, according to MegaMillions.com.

The Mega Millions jackpot has exceeded the billion mark four times in its existence. In October 2018, a ticket was sold in South Carolina winning $1.537 billion ($878 million cash value), which is the world's largest jackpot for a single ticket and the largest cash value for a single ticket.

The Mega Millions and Powerball games offered a combined jackpot of more than $1.7 billion in 2021.

Mega Millions' jackpot reached $1.05 billion, with a cash option of $776.6 million on Friday, January 22, 2021, before a player in Michigan matched all six numbers. Powerball's jackpot reached $731.1 million, with a cash option worth $546.8 million on Wednesday, January 20 2021, before a player in Maryland matched all six numbers.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions "gold ball" or Powerball in each respective game.